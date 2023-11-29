Zelensky Takes Part In Presentation Of Projects Under Danish Patronage Program In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the presentation of the projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark in the region.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State took part in the presentation of the office of the Embassy of Denmark in Mykolaiv and the representative office of the Danish company Bright Bird, which deals with risk management and organization of contacts for Danish companies in Ukraine.

Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim briefed President Zelensky on the work of the Regional Office for International Cooperation at the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which had been established at the instruction of the President of Ukraine. The office coordinates and oversees projects implemented at the expense of Denmark, the main partner in the restoration of the Mykolaiv region, as well as its partners, including municipalities, government organizations and companies from Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries.

The Regional Office for International Cooperation is working on proposals for the priority areas of economic reconstruction and development, as well as for eliminating the consequences of Russian aggression in the Mykolaiv region.

President Zelensky thanked Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Parliament and society for supporting important projects in Ukraine.

“We need such stories of success with very specific results,” the Head of State noted.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of implementing the programs of patronage over the Mykolaiv region.

“This is indeed a success story. The patronage program for this region, and especially for those regions that are under attack on a daily basis, is very important. This is an example that shows other countries what we can do. And they can help rebuild Ukraine now, without waiting for global post-war recovery plans. So help Ukraine, because our country is living in a struggle right now,” Zelensky stressed.

In his words, Ukraine will do everything possible to preserve infrastructure, institutions and security for business even in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.

The presentation was also attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Valdemaras Sarapinas, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Seymur Mardaliyev, Bright Bird CEO Thomas Trust Have, and Head of Bright Bird's representative office in Ukraine Rasmus Ulfeldt.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram