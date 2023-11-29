Azerbaijan Among First To Prepare Country Climate And Development Report - WB

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan is
one of the first countries that was selected by the World Bank to
prepare a Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) aimed at
analyzing the country's energy potential, said Lead Specialist in
the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice
of the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Andrea Liverani,
Trend reports.
He made the remarks at the presentation of the Climate and
Development Report on Azerbaijan, published by the World Bank
Group.
"Azerbaijan is a country that is directly affected by climate
change because of its rich natural resources such as oil and gas.
Therefore, Azerbaijan was chosen as one of the first countries to
create a climate and development report," he said.
The WB official stressed that decarbonization could become a
serious problem in the future, partly because of the impact of
climate change on water resource availability.
"In the absence of climate change resilience, all sectors of the
economy, including agriculture, will feel the impact. Consideration
of future prospects requires consideration of climate change
measures that may be achievable, especially with the involvement of
the private sector," Liverani added.
He noted that sustainability is closely linked to the complexity
of the economy, which means a shift from heavy reliance on fossil
fuel exports to diverse growth factors.
