Azerbaijan Among First To Prepare Country Climate And Development Report - WB

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan is one of the first countries that was selected by the World Bank to prepare a Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) aimed at analyzing the country's energy potential, said Lead Specialist in the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice of the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Andrea Liverani, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the presentation of the Climate and Development Report on Azerbaijan, published by the World Bank Group.

"Azerbaijan is a country that is directly affected by climate change because of its rich natural resources such as oil and gas. Therefore, Azerbaijan was chosen as one of the first countries to create a climate and development report," he said.

The WB official stressed that decarbonization could become a serious problem in the future, partly because of the impact of climate change on water resource availability.

"In the absence of climate change resilience, all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, will feel the impact. Consideration of future prospects requires consideration of climate change measures that may be achievable, especially with the involvement of the private sector," Liverani added.

He noted that sustainability is closely linked to the complexity of the economy, which means a shift from heavy reliance on fossil fuel exports to diverse growth factors.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel