Germany's First Lady Visits Museum Of Islamic Art

Doha, Qatar: First Lady of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Elke Budenbender visited on Wednesday the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).



Germany's First Lady toured the museum, and was briefed on its holdings of the Islamic art masterpieces, which include metal and wood artifacts, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, coins, and glass.

Her Excellency also saw art collectibles that was collected from three continents, dating back fourteen centuries

Her Excellency received an explanation of the establishment of the Museum of Islamic Art, stages of its establishment, and its role in spreading science and culture, encouraging creativity, and communicating with the cultures and arts of the world.