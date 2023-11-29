Germany's First Lady Visits Museum Of Islamic Art

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: First Lady of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Elke Budenbender visited on Wednesday the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).
Read Also
Qatar Airways to increase flight frequencies to multiple destinations for winter holiday season Amir and German President discuss regional and international issues
Germany's First Lady toured the museum, and was briefed on its holdings of the Islamic art masterpieces, which include metal and wood artifacts, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, coins, and glass.
Her Excellency also saw art collectibles that was collected from three continents, dating back fourteen centuries
Her Excellency received an explanation of the establishment of the Museum of Islamic Art, stages of its establishment, and its role in spreading science and culture, encouraging creativity, and communicating with the cultures and arts of the world.
MENAFN29112023000063011010ID1107510934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.