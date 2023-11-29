Former Indiana lawmaker enters guilty plea for involving in casino-related case

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, former Indiana lawmaker Sean Eberhart, 57, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for his involvement in a corruption case tied to a casino-related bill. Eberhart faced charges of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, acknowledging his support for legislation favoring a casino in exchange for promises of lucrative employment. Having agreed to plead guilty earlier in the month, Eberhart now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a USD250,000 fine.



The guilty plea took place in the Southern District Court of Indiana, with Judge Matthew P. Brookman presiding over the proceedings. While sentencing details are yet to be determined, it was disclosed that both prosecutors and Eberhart's defense have not reached a consensus on a recommended sentence. However, a restitution amount of USD60,000, equivalent to Eberhart's salary as an elected official, was settled upon. Judge Brookman specified that an additional USD100 fee would be required at the time of sentencing.



Throughout the hearing, Eberhart responded to the judge's inquiries with concise "yes" or "no" answers. Following the proceedings, he opted not to entertain questions from the media as he exited the courthouse. The charges stem from Eberhart's tenure as a Republican state representative, where he served for 16 years, representing central Indiana’s House District 57 before leaving office in November 2022.



The legal case revolves around events in late 2018 when Spectacle Entertainment, a company, sought to acquire two casinos situated on Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana, and relocate them to Gary and Vigo County in western Indiana. Court documents reveal that Eberhart's actions were linked to the legislative approval of the move in 2019, a decision made by the Indiana Legislature's House Committee on Public Policy, which oversees casinos and gaming in the state. As the legal process unfolds, Eberhart's guilty plea underscores the broader issue of corruption within the realm of legislative decision-making.

MENAFN29112023000045015682ID1107508902