LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Mediators Seek Lasting Truce As Day 6 Of Humanitarian Pause Begins

Doha, Qatar: As truce between Israel and Hamas enters sixth day on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, after additional hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, mediators are pushing for a "sustainable" ceasefire.

After a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, the final 24 hours of the extended agreement begins today (November 29, 2023), but mediator Qatar said it was hoping for a more durable arrangement.

"Our main focus right now, and our hope, is to reach a sustainable truce that will lead to further negotiations for the end of this war," Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari told a press conference.

As the day 6 begins, watch this page for more live updates:

[11:30am Doha Time] Field hospitals in Gaza not yet operational: Health official

While sharing updates on healthcare situation in Gaza, Mohammad Zaqout, the director general of hospitals said that the field hospitals coming into Gaza are currently not in service despite an urgent need for them.

Al-Shifa, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Ahli hospitals have yet to receive fuel. He further warned that the lack of water and hygiene-related materials will increase the risk of epidemics.

[7:30am Doha Time] Sounds of explosions, drones as Israel raid on Jenin continues

Raid in Jenin city that began last night, is still on going reported Al Jazeera with witnesses hearing loud explosions and drones in the air.

It further added that three different areas are being targeted: a village just outside Jenin, in the Jenin refugee camp, and in Jenin city as well.

[7am Doha Time] In Photos: Freed Palestinians welcomed back to West Bank

Thirty Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons as part of the fifth exchange. Here are a few pictures:

Media surround newly freed Palestinian prisoner Lamees Abu Arqub as she greets supporters in the village of Dura in the occupied West Bank on November 28, 2023. (Photo by Hazem Bader/ AFP)

Rouba Assi is carried by supporters during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Manal Dudeen hugs her daughter after disembarking a Red Cross bus in Ramallah (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

Newly released Palestinian prisoners greet friends and relatives. (Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

[6:30am Doha Time] Humanitarian aid to Gaza 'insufficient' to meet needs of people: UN

On the fifth day of the truce in Gaza, November 28, 2023, the Red Crescent and UN agencies delivered food, medicine, water and other essential humanitarian supplies to areas in northern Gaza. But the bulk of relief supplies are being distributed in the south, the UN said.

The amount of aid entering Gaza is also“insufficient to meet the extensive needs”, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its latest situation report on the Palestinian enclave and the occupied West Bank.

The UN report also states:

The World Health Organization has warned of the high risk of infectious disease spreading among Gaza displaced people.

“There have been significant increases in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhoea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections and hygiene-related conditions like lice. There are also initial reports of disease outbreaks, including Hepatitis,” the UN said.

As many as 1.8 million people in Gaza, about 80 per cent of the population, are estimated to have been displaced since October 7.