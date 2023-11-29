Spanish lawmaker denounces international community’s silence on Israel's genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the general secretary of Spain's left-wing Podemos party, Ione Belarra, denounced the international community for its perceived silence in response to what she characterized as Israel's "attempt to exterminate" the Palestinian people.



While addressing an event organized by Podemos in Madrid for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Belarra, a former minister of social rights, asserted that Europe, lacking efforts to apply social, political, economic, diplomatic, and legal pressure on Israel, is in no position to lecture others about human rights.



She refused Israeli "colonial" policy on Palestinians.



"Why does Israel continue to commit genocide against Palestine with impunity?" she stated.



She declared that Israel's systematic "genocide" of Palestinians began much earlier than October 7, she also pointed out that "this must end."



Belarra asked European administrations to be reasonable, continuing that they must impose penalties on Israel as Russia has experienced due to its conflict on Ukraine.



European administration should not be involved in this "genocide," Belarra also stated.



Emphasizing that Israel "committed an inhumane massacre and the international community remained silent about it," She charged that major news agencies were covering every detail of Israeli deaths while portraying Palestinians as people without identities or families.



She reaffirmed her demand to sever all diplomatic relations with Israel.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107506413