(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Arab Fashion takes center Stage at Arabian Center with Glamour Gala







Dubai, UAE – November 24, 2023 -

Arabian Center, prominent community mall in Al Mizhar 1, proudly hosted Glamour Gala, a three-day fashion spectacle on November 23rd, 24th, and 25th.



The event showcased the best of Arabic and Middle Eastern fashion from a multitude of esteemed brand outlets within the mall. This included Louzan, Ayla Moda, Nishat, Moda House, Option Fashion, Zammilooni, Sara Plaza, Maison De Rose, Zaal and New Diva Lady.



Arabian Center, known for catering to the diverse fashion needs of its surrounding communities, curated the Glamour Gala to celebrate the rich tapestry of Arab fashion. With a commitment to offering a wide variety and range of Arabic fashion, the mall ensured that patrons could always find something they desired.

Glamour Gala featured three daily fashion shows, each unveiling the latest collections from participating brands, creating an immersive experience for fashion enthusiasts.

Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center, expressed his excitement about this unique fashion extravaganza, stating, 'GLAMOUR GALA was a landmark event for us. Hosting the first-of-its-kind Arab Fashion show was a testament to our dedication to providing an unmatched shopping and entertainment experience. We invited all Arab fashion lovers to attend the enthralling shows held across three days. '



During the fashion show held at the Morning Court, Level G, the hosts engaged with the audience and rewarded their participation with gift vouchers from various Mall brands., adding an interactive element to the shows, and generously distributed gift vouchers from various mall tenants, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Arabian Center's Glamour Gala was a resounding success, captivating fashion enthusiasts and immersing them in the vibrant world of Arab design. The event showcased the latest trends and emerging talents, leaving an indelible mark on the Dubai fashion scene.



