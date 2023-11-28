Opinion| The Sustainable Economy Forum: How Corporations Can Make A Difference In The World

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The world is facing unprecedented challenges that require urgent and collective action. Corporations have a vital role to play in driving sustainable development and creating positive impact. The Sustainable Economy Forum is a unique platform that brings together CEOs, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss and collaborate on the most pressing issues of our time.

The forum aims to empower corporations to improve their practices and align them with global goals and achievements. It is not a place for blame or judgment but for reflection, learning, and action. The forum covers a wide range of topics that are essential for sustainability, such as inclusive growth, circular economy, renewable energy, fossil fuels decarbonization, financial inclusion, gender equality, well-being, carbon emission reduction, and ethical finance. By addressing these cross-cutting issues, we can foster a holistic and integrated approach to sustainable development.

The forum offers a rich and diverse program that includes keynote speeches, panels, public debates, and workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences, strategies, and challenges, and to learn from each other. Knowledge-sharing and collaboration are at the heart of this forum, as we believe that together, we can find innovative solutions to complex problems.

One of the key outcomes of the Sustainable Economy Forum is the development of common metrics for member companies to measure their progress towards global goals. These metrics will serve as a tool for monitoring and comparing practices, providing valuable insights and benchmarks for continuous improvement. The goal is not to criticize or penalize companies, but to support them in their journey towards sustainability.

The Sustainable Economy Forum is not just a one-time event; it is part of a long-term commitment to driving change. Each year, a report will be published, based on data collection, debates, and member assessments. This report will serve as a barometer of corporations' efforts and progress, providing transparency and accountability.

We are proud to have strong institutional partners, including the National Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the National Institute for Global Strategy Studies, as well as several Algerian ministries. These collaborations demonstrate the shared commitment to sustainable development and the recognition that collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for transformative change.

In addition to the intellectual exchange and dialogue, the Sustainable Economy Forum will also host a Solutions Village, where innovators can showcase the latest concepts and trends in sustainable development. This exhibition will provide a platform for new ideas, technologies, and solutions that can drive progress in various sectors.

We invite CEOs, industry leaders, and policymakers to join us in Algiers on 6-7 November 2023 for the inaugural Sustainable Economy Forum. Let us seize this opportunity to come together, share knowledge, and inspire each other to take bold action. By harnessing the power of the private sector, we can create a sustainable and prosperous future that benefits all. Together, let us unleash the potential of corporations to make a difference in the world.

Mohamed Skander: Founder of the Sustainable Economy Forum, which took place in Algeria in November 2023.

