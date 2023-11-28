UK Intel Says Russian Forces Moved Front Line Forward Up To 2 Km Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of October 2023, Russian forces have moved the front line forward up to two kilometers in the area of the Donbas town of Avdiivka.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, in recent days, Russian forces have made further small advances on the northern axis of a pincer movement as part of their attempt to surround Avdiivka.

"Since the start of October 2023, Russian forces have moved the front line forwards up to 2km in this area. Although modest, this advance likely represents one of the greatest Russian gains since spring 2023," the ministry said.

However, it has cost the Russian units involved thousands of casualties.

"This operation is gradually bringing Russian troops closer to the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical plant, where Ukrainian forces maintain one of their main defensive positions," the report said.

According to UK intelligence, although Avdiivka has become a salient or bulge in the Ukrainian front line, Ukraine remains in control of a corridor of territory approximately 7km wide, through which it continues to supply the town.