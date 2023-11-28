COP28: Pope's Trip To Dubai Will Go Ahead Despite Health Issues, Vatican Says

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 4:34 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 4:35 PM

Pope Francis, who is recovering from a lung inflammation, will attend the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai as planned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni, briefing reporters on the three-day trip which begins on Friday, said Francis will deliver one of the keynote speeches on Saturday and will have bilateral meetings the same day with about 30 people, including about 20 heads of state.

