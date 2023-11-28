MSME Expo Business Jatra 2023 Set To Take Place In Thane On Dec 1-2

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 28 (KNN)

Lakshyavedh Institute will be organising Business Jatra 2023, Thane's most awaited MSME Business Expo on December 1 to 2, 2023 at Hotel Tip Top Plaza, Thane.



Industry Minister Uday Samant will grace the event as the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony alongside Rahul Narvekar (Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) inaugurating the Exhibition.

The expo will celebrate resilience, innovation, and the unwavering spirit of the entrepreneurial community.

Business Jatra 2023 aims to play a pivotal role for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in achieving their goals and propelling India's economic development.

It is a distinctive initiative, forging an unparalleled platform where entrepreneurs, professionals, experts, customers, suppliers, financial institutions, and various business associations converge.



This gathering will provide a shared space for face-to-face interactions, enabling entrepreneurs to delve into each other's products and services.



Specifically tailored for micro, small, and medium-scale businesses, Business Jatra serves as a dynamic nexus, fostering connections, creating new avenues, and capitalizing on collective growth.

Endorsed by the Government of Maharashtra, the State Industry Ministry, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and officially supported by the MSME Central Ministry, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA), Chamber Of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), and numerous other industrial associations, Business Jatra emerges as a beacon of collaboration and growth in the business landscape.

Atul Rajoli, Founder of Lakshyavedh Institute said,“As we prepare for the 3rd edition of Business Jatra on 1st & 2nd December at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, we're not just planning an event but creating a place where businesses can connect and grow. From the participation of large number of MSMEs & esteemed corporations to the engagement of financial institutions, various trade associations, and the facilitation of government schemes, Business Jatra is poised to be a transformative experience.”

Business Jatra offers an array of compelling attractions that make it a must-attend event. With over 120 businesses set to exhibit, entrepreneurs across diverse sectors will showcase their products and services, fostering a dynamic marketplace.



Various Trade Associations will join Business Jatra, opening avenues for entrepreneurs to explore global industrial opportunities. The event will feature a facilitation system for government schemes, ensuring entrepreneurs directly access benefits.

To attend Business Jatra 2023, on 1st & 2nd December 2023 at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, register for free on the official website -