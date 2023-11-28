Release Of 30 Palestinians, 10 Israeli Hostages Tuesday Night: Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 30 Palestinian civilians will be released Tuesday in exchange for the release of 10 Israeli hostages from Gaza, Dr. Majed Al Ansari, the official Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Those released from Gaza include a minor, nine women, an Austrian citizen, two Argentinians and a Filipina citizen, Dr. Al Ansari wrote on X. Palestinians released from Israeli prisons include 15 minors and 15 women, he added.

The hostages are handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a Palestinian official said.

Hamas is expected to release at least 10 hostages on Tuesday under the terms of the truce agreement.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner's Club, a semi-official organisation, Israel in return is expected later on Tuesday to free 30 Palestinian detainees - 15 women and 15 men.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that 12 hostages who were held in Gaza - 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals - were on their way to Israeli territory, based on information it had received from the Red Cross.

Hamas had released 50 Israeli hostages as of Monday night as well as 19 foreigners, mostly Thai farmworkers. Israel has so far released 150 prisoners prior to Tuesday's moves.

MENAFN28112023000067011011ID1107501832