Explosion Occurs In Center Of Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A loud explosion was heard in the central district of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, after which active movement of enemy aircraft was recorded.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Mariupol. It's loud in the central district. In the sky are traces of air defense right from the city's residential area," Andriushchenko wrote.

He also noted that after the explosion in Mariupol, active movement of enemy aircraft from Yeysk towards Donetsk (at least three planes) and towards Berdiansk (at least five planes, with a short interval) was recorded.

"The epicenter of the explosion was over Illich Steel and Iron Works. The occupiers are lying about the downing of the S-200, and we are looking closely at the bases of Kadyrov's forces, which are several at the plant," added the mayor's advisor.

As reported, the invaders are moving large convoys of military equipment through Mariupol toward Novoazovsk.