Ministry Explores Investment Collaboration In Digital Technology Sector

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, engaged in discussions on Tuesday with Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, exploring potential cooperation in promoting investment within the information and communications technology sector across member states of the organization.During the meeting, Saqqaf outlined the ministry's operational approach to fostering a competitive business environment for investment projects, with a particular emphasis on the information and communications technology sector.She emphasized that Jordan stands out as a conducive environment for investment, especially in the rapidly evolving and competitive information and communications technology sector. The Kingdom, she said, boasts factors supporting the investment climate and possesses infrastructure conducive to the growth and development of this sector, which has, in turn, attracted international companies.Saqqaf highlighted Jordan's offering of a comprehensive incentive package, including customs exemptions and tax reductions, particularly for projects investing in the information and communications technology sector. This encompasses software development firms, mobile application developers, call center operators, and other entities within the sector.The minister further noted the ministry's initiatives to streamline services related to licensing economic activities, introducing automation to enhance investor convenience, simplify procedures, and expedite services for a prompt and efficient process.AlYahya, on her part, underscored the organization's commitment to leveraging technology to foster digital economies aligned with sustainable development goals. She highlighted that the organization, initiated by several countries, aims to enhance cooperation across various fields driven by innovation, ultimately accelerating the growth of the digital economy.Moreover, AlYahya underlined the organization's initiatives, including support for women's empowerment in the digital labor market, and programs directed at aiding entrepreneurship and small to medium-sized enterprises, contributing to realizing a digital future for all.