Civil Society Network Vows Support For Refugees And Host Communities

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Middle East and North Africa Civil Society Network for Displacement (MENA CSND) in Jordan has released a commitment document, outlining its dedication to empowering refugees and host communities, aiming to enhance their adaptability and foster self-reliance.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the network, comprising 28 members representing various sectors, including humanitarian, development, academic, research, private centers, non-governmental organizations, associations, culture, and arts, expressed its focus on broadening the scope of protection and assistance for displaced individuals and refugees. This expansion is envisioned as a more effective and comprehensive approach to supporting host communities, achieved through collaboration with humanitarian and development authorities.The commitment document outlines proposed projects geared towards bolstering the adaptive capacity and self-reliance of refugees and host communities. These initiatives include the provision of sustainable livelihood opportunities, service support, education and learning assistance, comprehensive protection services, and the promotion of evidence-based implementation to address refugee issues and share responsibilities.The proposed projects are designed to align with a collaborative methodology among relevant stakeholders and are consistent with Jordanian national priorities in responding to the Syrian refugee crisis and the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees.The document is slated for discussion during the upcoming Global Refugee Forum, scheduled to take place next month in Geneva, Switzerland. Six countries, including Colombia, France, Japan, Jordan, Niger, and Uganda, are participating in hosting this forum.Co-hosted by the Swiss government and the United Nations High Commissioner, the forum aims to provide a platform for countries and stakeholders to announce concrete pledges and contributions, showcase advancements in refugee services, and identify future challenges and opportunities.