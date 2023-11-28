Prime Minister Affirms Full Adherence To Kuwaiti Constitution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday adherence to the constitution and the necessity of opening a new page of democratic cooperation between the government and parliament.

This came during His Highness's speech in the grilling motion submitted against him by MP Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf.

The MP was supposed to choose an appropriate time for the grilling motion, especially since "there are laws that concern the country and the citizens," said His Highness the prime minister.

He stressed that the government and the National Assembly have worked on many important laws that concern the nation and citizens during the short period of the current Cabinet's life.

His Highness the Prime Minister stated that any grilling motion submitted against the Prime Minister is supposed to be limited to the general policy of the government and its general framework.

On the first axe of the grilling motion, His Highness touched on the political reforms undertaken by the government by purifying the electoral process, criminalizing subsidiary elections, regulating the citizens' voting process by address according to the civil ID, and not participating in the government's elections for the presidency of the National Assembly. (end)

