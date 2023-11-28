Kuwait Finance Min.: Gov't Request Discussion On Harmful Goods' Tax

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah said on Tuesday that the government requested an urgent discussion by the parliament's foreign affairs committee regarding the unified agreement on the harmful goods' tax in the GCC countries in preparation for approving the agreement.

During the regular session of the National Assembly, Al-Jarallah mentioned there would be coordination between the coordination committee and the priorities committee to discuss the agreement.

This matter is not connected to the value-added law and does not concern any commodity other than harmful goods he explained, adding that if the agreement is approved, it will determine the goods on which the tax will be imposed, which affect the health and safety of citizens and protects the environment, such as tobacco, energy drinks, and some carcinogenic substances.

He underscored the importance of approving this tax for the Ministry of Finance, as it is part of non-oil revenues. (end)

