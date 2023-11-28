Stimson Center advocates addressing Palestinian grievances for long stability in Israel

(MENAFN) The Stimson Center, in a recent commentary, asserts that Israel's ability to eliminate or contain its enemies in the long term hinges on addressing Palestinian grievances and their desire for dignity and sovereignty. Emphasizing the need for a solution to the nearly eight-decade conflict, the center suggests that the October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent disproportionate retaliatory actions by the Israeli army should prompt immediate efforts to end the ongoing hostilities.



The commentary contends that reporters with extensive experience covering the Middle East tend to be pessimistic, often citing the adage that "it can always get worse." However, in the aftermath of the recent attack by Hamas on Israel, the situation has significantly deteriorated. The civilian death tolls in Israel and Gaza are described as surpassing anything witnessed in the region since the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s or the atrocities committed during the 1975-1989 Lebanese civil war.



The Palestinian health ministry reports a death toll exceeding 15,000 in Gaza, including casualties at hospitals and schools. This figure is noted as fifteen times higher than the casualties in the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camp massacre in Beirut 41 years ago, during which Israeli soldiers reportedly stood by. Reflecting on historical events, the commentary recalls Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon, originally aimed at empowering Christians and dismantling the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Instead, the invasion resulted in facing a more formidable threat in the form of Hezbollah and other armed groups that now pose a severe challenge to Israel.



The Stimson Center argues that the ongoing conflict cannot be sustained without addressing Palestinian grievances and their aspirations for dignity and sovereignty. The center advocates for planning the end of the war and calls for prompt announcements of such plans to potentially shorten the duration of the conflict. The urgency of finding a resolution is underscored by the recent escalations, and the commentary urges a proactive approach to address the root causes of the conflict for long-term stability in the region.

