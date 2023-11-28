Ukraine's General Staff Reports 84 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched one missile attack, eight air strikes and 20 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas across the country.

This is said in a morning update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Ukraine, using one Shahed-136/131 combat UAV, the enemy drone was destroyed," the report says.

Stepova-Novoselivka in Kharkiv region; Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoukrainka in Donetsk region came under enemy air strikes.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Stelmakhivka, Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka and Torske of Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements there came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York of Donetsk region. The Defense forces of Ukraine continue the assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and entrenching themselves on the achieved positions.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne, and south of Tonenke of Donetsk region had no success.

The Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks there.

In the Maryinka direction, the invaders, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried three times to regain the lost position near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces struck an enemy command post and three areas where the personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians were concentrated.