Qatar University Closes Conference On Intercultural Learning

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) closed the International Association of Universities (IAU) 2023 Conference under the theme 'Higher Education with Impact: The Importance of Intercultural Learning and Dialogue.'

Through dynamic sessions, with over 300 participants from more than 70 countries, including 100 university leaders and 40 speakers, the IAU 2023 Intercultural Conference explores how universities around the world promote and support intercultural learning and dialogue, the impact geopolitics is having on this goal, and the broader implications it has for society.

Dr. Omar Al Ansari, QU President said in a statement,“Through the various sessions hosted at Qatar University, the University was able to showcase the diligent work of its community in research, scholarly publications, and other initiatives. The conference enabled us to hear a broad range of discussions from various experts in the relevant fields, and gain breakthrough insights. We were also able to reach out to presidents from different parts of the world and exchange ideas on best practices in regulating AI impact on universities and forging intercultural competencies in students.”

Cesar Wazen, Director of International Affairs Office at QU stated that QU was glad to be collaborating with IAU on the conference, which was delayed two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme of the conference was carefully chosen to represent the embodiment of the role the State of Qatar plays on the international scene in terms of conflict resolution and intercultural communication as well as the values that are reflected in the Qatari society as highlighted during the FIFA World Cup. Alongside meaningful discussions and in-depth analysis of the shortcomings of university rankings and the several initiatives undertaken to face that, the event presented opportunities for participants to discover Qatar, Qatar University and engage in collaboration talks with each other.

The opening plenary session of the conference was on 'Intercultural Imperative in a De-globalizing World,' moderated by Prof. Mariam Al-Maadeed, QU's VP for Research and Graduate Studies, where panelists discussed how in an ever-fragmented world, higher education institutions can foster intercultural ties and learning for the end of building global citizenship, peace and social responsibility - within and beyond national borders.

The second plenary session entitled 'Opening Knowledge for Humanity in an Interconnected World,' was moderated by Phetiwe Matutu, Chief Executive Officer, Universities South Africa. The Unesco recommendation on Open Science (2021) recognizes that Open Science would favour more open, transparent, collaborative and inclusive scientific practices.