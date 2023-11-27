Head Of NATO Liaison Office Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Head of NATO
Liaison Office in Tbilisi Alexander Vinnikov has arrived in
Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
"Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara met with the head of NATO
Liaison Office in Tbilisi Alexander Vinnikov, who is on a visit to
Azerbaijan," the embassy said.
NATO Liaison Office (NLO) in Georgia was formally opened on 1
October 2010. NLO's mission is to represent NATO in Georgia,
facilitate political and military dialogue and practical
cooperation under the NATO-Georgia Commission in support of
Georgia's efforts to join the Alliance.
The Head of the Office also serves as the NATO Liaison Officer
for the South Caucasus, covering both Armenia and Azerbaijan as
well.
