Radisson Hotel Group ( ), in partnership with the Edo State Government, is proud to announce its progressed expansion in Nigeria with the signing of Radisson Hotel Benin City. The 169-room hotel, scheduled to open within the next 12 months is the Group's 12th hotel in Nigeria and officially marks their debut in Benin City.

The hotel's array of Scandinavian inspired accommodation will range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite. Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel's gastronomic offering will include a lobby bar and café, an all-day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill. To provide a harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel's gym and spa.

“With our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria, a key market in Africa for our scaled growth and Sub-Saharan Africa's largest economy, the debut in Benin City, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country. As our first Radisson branded hotel outside of Lagos and Abuja, the Radisson Hotel Benin City will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria, especially for the Radisson brand which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. As a new, upscale, internationally branded hotel, we believe the hotel will play a significant role in promoting tourism and business activities within Benin City and the broader Edo State,” said Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development for Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Located in Benin City, in Edo State, one of the nine oil producing states of Nigeria, Radisson Hotel Benin City is situated in the prime Government Reserved Area (GRA). Conveniently accessible via the airport and Benin-Sapele roads, the two main arteries of the city, the hotel is just five minutes' drive from the Benin Airport and on the doorstep of the Benin Golf Course and the city's commercial center.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective vision for progress and development in our beloved State. The Edo State Radisson Hotel Project represents a symbol of our commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our State. The Hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognized as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investments, and socio-cultural exchange. By embarking on this ambitious venture, we are signaling our firm belief in the potential of our State as a vibrant and thriving destination,” His Excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, said.

The Radisson Hotel Benin City is also within close proximity to various security offices, such as the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force, providing an additional security presence in the vicinity of the hotel.

The hotel's meetings and events spaces will comprise of a 507 sqm sub-divisible ballroom, three meeting rooms and a pre-function area for a wide range of tailored events.



“We are sculpting the landscape of our State by creating a new landmark that will shape the perception of Edo State in the eyes of the world. We envision a future where our State is synonymous with warm hospitality, unrivaled natural beauty, and a rich cultural heritage. The hotel will serve as a gateway for visitors to experience the unique people, culture and treasures that Edo State holds. The Edo Radisson Hotel Project will position Edo State as a destination for capital. We are pleased to partner with the Radisson Hotel Group on this laudable project,” the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Adaze Kalu noted.

