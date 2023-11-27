Ukraine Prevailing As A Sovereign, Independent Nation - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the fight against Russian aggression, Ukraine has managed to recapture 50 percent of the territory seized by Russian invaders and has prevailed as a sovereign, independent nation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last year, Ukraine won the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. This year, they continue to inflict heavy losses on Russia. Ukraine has recaptured 50 percent of the territory that Russia seized. It has prevailed as a sovereign, independent nation. This is a big win for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia is weaker politically, economically, and militarily. Ukraine continues to fight bravely. We continue to support them,” Stoltenberg said.

He reminded that this month, Germany and the Netherlands pledged EUR 10 billion for Ukraine.

Romania opened an F-16 training centre for Ukrainian pilots. Allies including the United States and Finland are sending more air defense systems and ammunition to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks - 20 Allies have now formed an air defence coalition for Ukraine.

The NATO chief noted that on Wednesday, November 29, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will participate in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at foreign ministers' level, at which, according to Stoltenberg, NATO's long-term support will be reaffirmed.

According to Stoltenberg, foreign ministers will address Russia's destabilising actions in Ukraine and beyond.

“Russia has brought war back to Europe. And it seeks to destabilise our democracies, with cyber-attacks, disinformation, energy blackmail, and even migration. In recent weeks, Moscow has been facilitating the arrival of migrants at Finland's border with Russia, prompting the closure of border crossing points. Russia uses migration as a tool to put pressure on a neighbour and a NATO Ally.

NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Finland. And I welcome that Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency – ed.), is helping to bolster Finland's borders,” Stoltenberg said.

As reported, a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will take place in Brussels on

November 28-29.