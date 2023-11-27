CURTAIN DESCENDS ON 2023 F1 SEASON AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT AS MAX VERTSAPPEN CONTINUES HIS RECORD WINNING STREAK

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 26 November 2023: The RB19 of Max Verstappen triumphed in the milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX at Yas Marina Circuit, continuing his dominant form in the F1 2023 season finale in front of a sell-out crowd.



After a start that saw Verstappen edging the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc into Turn 1, a metronomic and assured drive ensured that victory in Abu Dhabi was never really in doubt for the unstoppable Dutchman – for the fourth consecutive year.



As well as snatching the extra point for fastest lap, Verstappen set a new record of 19 victories in one season – an astonishing win percentage of 86.4 – single-handedly matching the combined 19 race wins of the two Mercedes drivers’ 2016 campaign.



Crossing the line 17.9 seconds behind the leader, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc placed second, with the Mercedes of George Russell completing the podium.







Even Charles Leclerc’s strong finish wasn’t enough for Scuderia Ferrari to pip Mercedes to second place in the Constructors’ Championship, as Carlos Sainz’s DNF and Lewis Hamilton’s 9th place finish meant the gap was insurmountable in the end.



The chequered flag brings the curtain down on four incredible days of on-track action as well as a range of off-track entertainment across the whole of Yas Island, including another blockbuster line-up of Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park that featured Ava Max Tiesto, R&B megastar Chris Brown, American country music diva Shania Twain, and the 15-Grammy-winning legendary rockers Foo Fighters.











