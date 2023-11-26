In London, Commemorative Events Held At Monument To Holodomor Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 25 November 2023, on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine, commemorative events were held in London at the Monument to the Victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.

This is said in a post on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine to the UK, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that this monument is the first and oldest memorial to this tragedy in Europe, erected in 1983 near the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church in Acton, London.

The Embassy diplomats and employees together with the Ukrainian community in the UK, members of Parliament and local authorities paid tribute to the victims of the genocide of the Ukrainian people with prayers and wreaths at the Monument and lit candles of remembrance.

Ukrainian clergymen also held a joint memorial service.

The memory of the innocent victims of the genocide was also honoured with an exhibition on the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine initiated by Plast London, as well as literary and poetic performances by representatives of the Ukrainian community in London.

As a reminder, on November 24, in Westminster Abbey in London, a special Evensong was held in joint efforts with the Embassy of Ukraine to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.

Photo:

Embassy of Ukraine to the UK / Facebook