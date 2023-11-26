Anti-migrants retaliations cause flames in Dublin

(MENAFN) In a disturbing turn of events, the city of Dublin has been thrown into chaos as anti-migrant riots erupted in response to a recent knife attack at a local school. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, saw a man allegedly stab three children and a woman, prompting outrage and protests in the Irish capital. As tensions escalated, rioters took to the streets, setting police and public transport vehicles ablaze amid rumors that the assailant was a foreign national.



The aftermath of the school stabbing saw the city center become a focal point for protesters, demanding justice for the victims. The five-year-old girl, one of the victims, was hospitalized with serious injuries, adding fuel to the already heightened emotions surrounding the incident.



Police swiftly arrested a man in his 50s at the scene, but details about the suspect remained undisclosed. Gript, an Irish news site, identified him as an Algerian national, citing police sources.



Despite efforts by riot police to control the situation, clashes ensued, with reports of multiple officers being assaulted. The unrest took a more destructive turn as rioters set fire to several police vehicles, double-decker buses, and a tram. In an alarming escalation, a building housing migrants became a target, with the front window smashed by hooded rioters, who also charged police lines armed with flaming dumpsters.



Dublin Police Commissioner Drew Harris strongly condemned the violence, labeling the scenes as "disgraceful" and attributing the unrest to a "complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology." Harris assured that those responsible for the chaos "will be dealt with properly," emphasizing the need to restore order in the city.



This wave of anti-migrant sentiment and violence comes in the wake of another recent incident where Josef Puska, a Romani migrant from Slovakia, was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of a woman in Tullamore last January. The connection between these events raises concerns about the broader implications of immigration-related tensions and the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining social harmony.



