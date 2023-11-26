Indigo Signs Mou With Noida Int'l Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi : IndiGo airlines and Noida International Airport have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with IndiGo being the first domestic airline to commence operations from the airport. As per the statement, the airline has agreed to be the launch carrier for the airport, which is the largest in the country.

As per the information provided, signed agreement in Delhi between NIA and IndiGo aims to collaborate in enhancing and expanding air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and its neighboring areas.



The greenfield airport is situated in the Jewar region of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, approximately 75 km away from Delhi. Upon commencement of operations, it will serve as the second international airport and the third commercial airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per the information received, the collaboration between NIA and IndiGo aims to enhance air connectivity and introduce innovative solutions that will provide an outstanding customer experience for all passengers.

IndiGo, being the top airline in India, has consistently been a pioneer in improving connectivity and enabling the nation to soar high. Elbers stated that our services at NIA will offer the residents of Uttar Pradesh with effortless connectivity throughout our exceptional network.



