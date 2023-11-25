KEANU AL AZHARI EARNS YAS HEAT's FIRST EVER P1 FINISH IN F4 UAE TROPHY ROUND AT ABU DHABI GP WEEKEND

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: From his lightning start, Yas Heat Racing's Keanu Al Azhari led from every lap to earn the team's first ever P1 finish in the opening race of the Formula 4 UAE Trophy Round. The young driver also became the first race winner to stand on the top step of the all- new podium at Yas Marina Circuit.

Al Azhari held off Xcel Motorsport's Federico Al Rifai, who was following closely in a nail-biting race to the finish, and the Yas Heat driver took first race win of his career with the Yas Marina Circuit-based outfit.

Freddie Slater of PREMA Racing rounded out the podium in third place, with the Yas Heat duo of Rashid Al Dhaheri and Hamda Al Qubaisi finishing in fourth and fifth respectively, separated by less than a second, after several exchanges of track position.

The F4 UAE teams will be back in action on Sunday at 11 for the final race of the opening Trophy Round to kick off the junior series' season at Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS HEAT RACING ACADEMY:

Yas Heat Racing Academy is the official driver talent development programme located at Yas Marina Circuit, uniting all forms of grassroots motorsport racing – from karting to eSports and onto circuit racing – to provide young drivers with a clear pathway into motorsports, while promoting the development of homegrown talent in the UAE.

Based at Yas Marina Circuit, the home to the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Yas Heat Racing Academy's 'talent first' and innovation-led philosophy provides its junior drivers with a world-class training environment that will nurture the next generation of local racing stars at the Meeting Place of Champions.