Ajmal Perfumes Redefines Olfactory Excellence With The UAE Exclusive Series

. Ajmal Perfumes presents the UAE Exclusive Series, uniting heritage and modernity in four unique fragrances, each embodying sophistication and universal appeal. It reflects Ajmal's commitment to crafting timeless fragrances that transcend trends.



24th November 2023, Dubai, UAE:

Ajmal Perfumes, the seven-decade-old perfume connoisseur, proudly presents the UAE Exclusive Series-a harmonious fusion of time-honored expertise and contemporary flair. These four fragrances, for both men and women, embody the spirit of modern-day UAE while appealing to heritage lovers and those seeking new scents. The UAE Exclusive Series is more than a collection; it is a fresh perspective on perfumery.



This captivating series unfolds with four distinct fragrances, each a testament to Ajmal's exceptional skill in blending tradition with innovation. While each fragrance stands independently as a powerful sensory experience, they are designed to layer seamlessly. Let's delve into the olfactory journey of the four modern classics:



FEATHER BLISS: Feather Bliss evokes the charm of vintage French perfumery. It gracefully combines zesty Bergamot and Lemon for a refreshing opening, followed by a delicate floral heart. The scent concludes with warm notes of Cedarwood, Tonka Beans, and Musk. If a scent could perfectly encapsulate luxury and timeless elegance, it would be Feather Bliss.



FEATHER BLOOM: Feather Bloom is a captivating fragrance that begins with top notes of Plum, Coconut, and Mango. The heart notes unveil a delicate floral composition, including Violet, Rose, Orchid, Orris, Jasmine, Tuberose, and Lily of the Valley. The base notes of Leather Accord, Cypriol, Sandalwood, Tonka Beans, and Musk add a lasting depth to this scent. Feather Bloom elegantly merges drama with sophistication.



SILVER HAWK: This fragrance embodies the confident modern man. The top notes are a blend of fresh Bergamot, earthy Elemi, and warm Frankincense. The heart notes are a combination of refreshing Orange Blossom, enchanting Jasmine, and comforting Vanilla. The fragrance lingers with timeless Cedarwood, radiant Amber, and sensual Musk, making a lasting impression, perfect for the man in control.



NIGHT HAWK: Exuding sleek masculinity, Night Hawk opens with the freshness of Grapefruit, Apple, and Pink Pepper. It leads to aromatic heart notes and a luxurious base. The scent balances the zest of fresh notes with the profound depth of wood and leather. Night Hawk mirrors the strength and poise of a leader.

On the launch of the UAE Exclusive Series, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, shared, 'The UAE Exclusive Series exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exclusive fragrances that transcend time and trends. Each scent in this series is an amalgamation of pristine ingredients and unparalleled craftsmanship. Owning an Ajmal perfume means possessing a piece of art that is truly unique and exquisite. Our promise is not just a fragrance; it's an experience, a legacy.'



Ajmal Perfumes, with its enduring commitment to excellence, continues to shape the fragrance industry, one iconic scent at a time. The UAE Exclusive Series reflects the brand's dedication to craft fragrances that create a lasting impression.



