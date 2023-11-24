Official Lunch Was Hosted On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Heads Of State And Government Participating In SPECA Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the heads of state
and government participating in the Summit of the UN Special
Program for the Economies of Central Asia - SPECA.
