Gov't Passes Decision Allowing To Attract German Grant Worth Almost UAH 2B - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision that will allow attracting a grant from Germany in the amount of almost UAH 2 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the government also made a decision that will allow us attracting a grant from Germany in the amount of almost UAH 2 billion. These funds help the government continue to finance one of the most successful business support programs within the'5-7-9' campaign,” Shmyhal stressed.

According to him, today the president, the Cabinet of Ministers, diplomats, and civil society leaders are working to ensure that the international pro-Ukrainian coalition remains strong and united.

The head of the government reminded that this week, the EU provided another tranche of macro-financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion.

As reported, on Thursday the state budget received $400 million from the UK through the World Bank's trust fund. The money will be used for paying social benefits, pensions, salaries for medics and teachers, and covering the country's critical needs.