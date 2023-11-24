Kazakh Ministry Of Defense Exposes Armenian Lies Regarding Alleged Arms Sales

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Information
about Kazakhstan's alleged supply of military equipment to Armenia
has been circulated in social networks, Trend reports.
Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry categorically denied this
information.
"The information spread about alleged deliveries of Kazakhstan's
arms to the Republic of Armenia does not correspond to reality. In
addition, Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the export of arms and
military equipment since 2022. In this regard, we ask citizens and
the media not to react to the rumors being spread and to trust only
official sources of information," the Kazakh Defense Ministry
said.
