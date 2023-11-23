Middle East war increases US economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) Recent minutes from the Federal Reserve shed light on the complexity of the United States economic landscape, with officials expressing concern about multiple factors contributing to uncertainty, including the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Despite signs of inflation moderating towards the 2 percent target, the Fed opted to maintain interest rates at 5.25 to 5.50 percent during its October 31-November 1 meeting, marking the second consecutive meeting without a rate change.



The minutes highlighted the Fed's view that the current monetary policy stance was restrictive, exerting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation. While positive developments were noted, such as the slowdown of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index to 3.4 percent on an annual basis, officials acknowledged challenges, including a tight labor market and households facing financial pressures from high food prices and tight credit conditions.



The surprising strength of consumer spending was noted, but concerns lingered about the uncertain economic outlook. The minutes revealed that some participants were surprised by robust consumer spending, yet noted that certain households were feeling the pinch due to economic conditions.



One noteworthy aspect discussed was the impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict on energy markets. While acknowledging the initial volatility, the minutes suggested that energy markets had stabilized in the aftermath of the conflict's onset.



Amidst these economic considerations, the minutes underscored a "high degree of uncertainty" in the United States economic outlook. Questions surrounding the potential spillover of the Israel-Gaza conflict into the broader region were identified as one of the contributing factors to this uncertainty.



As the Federal Reserve grapples with balancing inflation concerns, a tight labor market, and global geopolitical events, the evolving economic landscape remains a focal point of attention.



The impact of external factors, such as the Middle East conflict, continues to be closely monitored for its potential to shape the trajectory of the United States economy in the coming months.





