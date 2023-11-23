AAM Toyota Participates In Qatar Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM) distributors for Toyota vehicles in the state of Qatar participated in the Qatar Sustainability Week as part of their commitment and support to achieve the nation's sustainable development goals. On the occasion of Qatar Sustainability Week, AAM organised a Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles Test Drive event for journalists, media & influencers.

To address global environmental issues such as climate change, water shortages, resource depletion and loss of biodiversity, TOYOTA is promoting measures based on these challenges, aiming to reduce the negative environmental impacts of manufacturing, and driving vehicles as close to zero as possible and to make net positive impacts on society.

Toyota Qatar's Hybrid Electric Vehicle media drive was a response to the call for“Affordable and Clean Energy” under the UN Sustainable Goal # 7. An awareness session on Hybrid Electric Vehicles technology was given to the attendees to emphasize the need to find ways to make vehicles that are friendly to the environment and reduce dependence on oil-based fuels. Hybrid Electric Vehicles are one of the core technologies for achieving these goals, combining different energy sources in a single powertrain to obtain outstanding fuel efficiency with significantly lower emissions.

Journalists & Media representatives were welcomed upon their arrival at the Lexus Sakura Lounge by AAM management. A short presentation on the day's plan including the objective of the event were explained. This was followed by a presentation on the Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technology and Toyota Motor Corporation's commitment towards sustainability. The driving experience started from Toyota Showroom, Al Abdulghani Tower and headed towards Lusail Circuit.

At The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, the journalists spoke about their experience of driving Toyota's Hybrid Electric Vehicles which included two sources of power (electric motor & gasoline engine), Quietness, Smooth Acceleration, Fuel Economy etc. Toyota offers the largest number of 8 Hybrid Electric Vehicles line-up in Qatar. The driving event included the driving of all the range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles such as Highlander, RAV 4, C-HR, Corolla Cross, Camry, Corolla. Innova & Crown.