Israeli security advisor: Hostage freedom from Gaza suspended until Friday

(MENAFN) Reports from Israeli media this morning disclosed that the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip to Israel will not commence before Friday. Tzachi Hanegbi, the Israeli security advisor, conveyed that the anticipated release of the hostages would adhere to the terms of the original agreement between the parties involved, with the process delayed until at least Friday. The initial expectation was for the first group of detainees to be exchanged on the current day.



According to statements reported by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" and the "N12" channel, Hanegbi affirmed that ongoing negotiations for the release of the hostages are making progress, but the agreed-upon timeline stipulates a commencement no earlier than Friday. The delay, as reported by "Haaretz," may be attributed to the possibility that finalization of the exact terms of the ceasefire and subsequent hostage release has not been completed.



The postponement of the hostage release raises questions about the intricate details being negotiated between the involved parties and the potential factors contributing to the delay. As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community awaits further developments and clarity on the reasons behind the deferment, emphasizing the delicate nature of negotiations in this sensitive geopolitical context.

