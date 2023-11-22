Smart City Expo Doha To Accelerate Technological Innovation, Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over 4500 visitors from 60 countries are expected to gather at the third edition of Smart City Expo Doha 2023 which is set to be held at Al Bidda Park Cultural Zone's Congress Centre from November 29 to 30, revealed officials during a press conference held, yesterday.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) will host the Smart City Expo Doha 2023 with the participation of world-leading digital and data experts from 16 countries and in partnership with Fira Barcelona International, organisers of the leading Smart City Expo World Congress.

In a press conference held yesterday by MCIT, Khalid Aljumaily, Director of Public Relations and Communications Department at MCIT, explained how this event will further elevate Qatar's contribution to global narratives around smart cities and sustainable urban development, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Hosting this event underscores Qatar's commitment to actively participate in the global discourse on the creation, development and impact of smart cities driven by data, connectivity, and technology. It also demonstrates Qatar's unwavering dedication to driving innovation through advanced digital solutions and to being a key player in promoting digital economy to improve peoples' lives,” Aljumaily said.

The gathering, which is expected to attract more than 4500 visitors from 60 countries around the world, will explore how emerging technologies and the power of data help in creating thriving next generation cities and communities.

Discussions will revolve around four key themes focused on Green Urban Environments, Digital Governance, Cognitive Cities and Liveable Places.

Also, addressing the conference, Eman Ahmad Al Kuwari, Director of Innovation at MCIT said:“Smart City Expo 2023 in Qatar marks a pivotal moment in our digital evolution. It brings together green urban environments, digital governance, cognitive cities, and liveable spaces. This transformative event not only accelerates technological innovation but also cultivates a sustainable and smart urban landscape. Its impact on the digital economy shapes Qatar's future with a blend of technology, sustainability, and enhanced quality of life.”

This year's expo will discuss new perspectives from around the world including experts from the Middle East, the United States of America, UK, Europe, Scandinavia, Turkiye, and the Far East.

It will shed light on future implications for energy and the environment, governance, mobility, enabling technology, living and inclusion, infrastructure and building, the economy as well as safety and security, she added.

Al Kuwari further said,“We will also launch the new creative Idea Camp that will extend over eight weeks which is dedicated to the SMEs and startups. There will be five candidates for the final stage and there will be financial rewards for the first three innovative ideas.”

Responding to a query regarding the theme of this year 'A World of Data: Connecting People, Elevating Lives', she said“The focus this year of Smart City Expo is sustainability and technology that supports sustainability in the urban environment.”

The event is privileged to collaborate with esteemed entities, including Diamond sponsor Ooredoo, Qatar National Bank (QNB) as the official bank. Gold Sponsors are Meeza, Malomatia, and Msheireb Properties. Silver Sponsor is Huawei, and Knowledge Sponsors include Deloitte and Google.

Further enhancing the event's impact are valuable partnerships with PwC. MADA as a digital accessibility partner, Marriott Marquis as an official hotel, Qatar Museum, Visit Qatar, and HBKU as supporting institutions. Media outlet Futad and Forbes are represented as our Media partners.

The speaker line-up includes Dr. Ott Velsberg, the Estonian Government's Chief Data Officer; Professor Renee Cummings of Colombia University; Frans-Anton Vermast, Strategy Advisor and International Smart Cities Ambassador for The Netherlands; Erol Özgüner, Chief Information Officer for the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul; Chen-Yu Lee, Acting Smart Applications Section Head at the Taipei Smart City Project Management Office; Omani visionary and global futurist leader Laila Al Hadhrami; Saeed Aldhaheri, Director of the Centre for Future Studies at the University of Dubai and Noor Al Mazroei of the MADA Assistive Technology Centre in Qatar.