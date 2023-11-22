MBRSG Board Of Trustees Holds Its 6Th Meeting In 2023, Approves 2024 Annual Budget

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) held its sixth Board of Trustees meeting this year at its headquarters in the Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Center. The meeting was chaired by H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasiz, Director General of the Dubai Government's Human Resources Department (DGHR), and focused on reviewing the fiscal year 2024 and evaluating the progress of strategic and development projects for 2023.

During the meeting, the Board, which included H.E. Aisha Abdulla Miran, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Assistant Secretary General for Strategy Management and Governance at The Executive Council; H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG; H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of the Smart Dubai Office; Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Member Board of Trustees in MBRSG; and Rasha Suleiman, Secretary of the Board, reviewed the draft general budget for the fiscal year 2024. This review covered MBRSG's revenue streams and anticipated expenditures, reflecting the institution's strategic direction and initiative implementation for the upcoming year.

Furthermore, the Board reviewed the fiscal performance of the year 2023, focusing on the actual expenditure and total revenue generated during the current fiscal year, as well as the estimated revenues projected for the remainder of the year.

Another part of the meeting involved the appraisal of quotations from leading auditing and financial consultancy firms, as presented by the Audit and Risk Committee, which was appointed by the Board. Following this review, the Board agreed to renew the contract with Deloitte & Touche for the upcoming fiscal year, marking the second consecutive year of this partnership.

In addition to financial matters, the meeting included a thorough examination of various development initiatives implemented by MBRSG, derived from its updated strategy, which was approved in 2021. The strategy enables MBRSG to secure additional revenue streams, serving as a cornerstone for advancing its research and academic programs and achieving long-term financial sustainability.

The meeting concluded with the Board approving MBRSG's draft general budget for 2024, followed by a directive to MBRSG's management to proceed with all required steps for submitting the approved draft budget to the Dubai Government's Department of Finance.