Wasl Launches Premium Hillside Residences Project At Wasl Gate

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Located in Dubai's vibrant Jebel Ali neighbourhood, Hillside Residences offers a good mix of leisure and entertainment.

Dubai, UAE: Wasl, one of the UAE's largest real estate management and development companies and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric, has launched Hillside Residences. The new project is located in the Wasl Gate freehold master development, situated in Jebel Ali, with access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Wasl announced the project to meet the rising demand on property in the area after the success of The Nook and Gardenia Townhomes projects.

Hillside Residences is designed for discerning homeowners. The project boasts 819 units, which includes 1-4 bedroom, 2-bedroom duplexes, 3-bedroom duplexes, penthouses and 4-bedroom duplex penthouses. These contemporary homes offer airy, generous living spaces with an aesthetic mix of layouts. The project officially launches on the 23rd of November where the freehold units go on sale.

Hillside Residences offers easy access to an extensive network of roads, metro line and buses. The development is minutes away from Festival Plaza, featuring IKEA, Ace, and other key retail destinations, as well as places of worship including a mosque, a church and a Hindu temple. It is connected to the rest of Dubai through Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy Metro Station.

Prices for Hillside Residences start at AED 850,000 for one-bedroom units, as for two-bedroom units prices start at AED 1.29 million, while the three-bedroom units start at AED 2 million, the price four-bedroom units start at AED 4 million. Wasl is offering a flexible 40:60 payment plan, wherein interested buyers will pay 40% during construction and 60% at handover. The project is expected to be completed in Q2 2027.

This community is a part of Wasl Gate, a freehold master development that houses residential units, shopping malls, healthcare centres, schools and colleges.. Wasl Gate is a centrally located development in Jebel Ali with easy access to key locations in the city, including JAFZA, Expo City, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Internet City, Dubai World Central, and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Other residential developments in Wasl Gate include The Nook and Gardenia Townhomes. The Nook features contemporary and cosy apartments in studio to three-bedroom configurations. Gardenia Townhomes offers 3 to 4-bedroom townhouses. The Nook 1 and 2, as well as Gardenia Townhomes 1 and 2 have been sold out earlier this year.

About Wasl:

Wasl is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the UAE and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric. It was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. It operates an extensive portfolio of over 55,000 residential and commercial properties; 32+ hotels and hotel apartments; 6,000 land plots; 4 freehold master developments and 6 golf clubs.

Wasl's commitment to delivering high-quality properties that meet the needs of a diverse range of tenants, investors, and visitors has helped establish them as a dominant force in driving socio-economic growth and contributing to the long-term prosperity of Dubai.