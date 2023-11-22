Strategic Partnership Between NTSC And NAQEL EXPRESS

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh -\u00a0 Asdaf News:\r

NTSC and NAQEL EXPRESS have taken the lead in a thorough decarbonization program for NAQEL EXPRESS's commercial fleet, which is a significant step towards environmental sustainability. This strategic alliance demonstrates both businesses' dedication to creative and environmentally friendly logistics solutions and is in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.\r

The partnership will leverage NTSC's expertise in sustainable transportation to develop the Fleet Decarbonization Roadmap for NAQEL EXPRESS. A key aspect of this initiative is the introduction of NTSC's advanced Q-Light QARGO4EV electric trucks, which are set to revolutionize NAQEL EXPRESS\u2019s operations, significantly reducing their carbon footprint and paving the way for a fully sustainable fleet by 2030.\r

Mr. Gary Flom, CEO of NTSC, reflected on the new partnership saying: \"In NAQEL EXPRESS, we've found a partner who shares our vision for a sustainable future. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to the environment and a crucial step towards realizing the Kingdom\u2019s goals for reduction of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as stated in the Vision 2030.\"\r

Dr. Fadi Al Buhairan, Acting CEO of NAQEL and deputy CEO of SPL, also remarked: \"This partnership is not just a strategic collaboration; it's a reflection of our commitment to our community and our planet. We're embarking on a transformative journey beyond mere business objectives.\"\r

This groundbreaking collaboration between NTSC and NAQEL EXPRESS is a proactive response to the global need for sustainable transportation solutions in the logistics industry. It sets a new benchmark for environmental stewardship within the sector. It's a bold statement in an industry vital to the global economy yet faces increasing demands for greener operations.

