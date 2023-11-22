NHTSA issues recall for nearly 249K Honda vehicles due to engine defect

(MENAFN) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 248,999 Honda vehicles, citing a manufacturing error that poses potential safety hazards. According to NHTSA, the flaw involves a production issue affecting the connecting rod bearing in the engine of the identified vehicles. The defect may lead to excessive wear and seizing of the bearing, subsequently causing engine damage and the risk of the vehicle running improperly or stalling while in motion. This, in turn, increases the likelihood of fire, crashes, or injuries, prompting the need for immediate attention.



The safety regulator has advised drivers of the affected vehicles to remain vigilant for any signs of abnormal engine noises, instances of stalling, or a decrease in engine output, particularly if the engine check lamp illuminates. These indicators may signal the presence of the manufacturing error and potential engine-related issues.



The root cause of the problem, as outlined by NHTSA, points to improper settings in the equipment used during the manufacturing of the engine crankshaft. This resulted in crank pins with a crown or convex shape that deviated from the required specifications. The manufacturing defects have prompted Honda to confirm 1,450 warranty claims, although no injuries associated with the issue have been reported thus far.



Beginning January 2, owners of the affected vehicles will receive notifications by mail regarding the recall. Honda dealerships will then conduct inspections and, if necessary, undertake repairs or replacements of engines to rectify the manufacturing error. The recall encompasses specific models, including Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans manufactured between 2018 and 2019, select 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks, and Acura TLX cars produced from 2016 to 2020. The proactive recall underscores Honda's commitment to addressing safety concerns and ensuring the well-being of vehicle owners.

