Azerbaijani Composers' Music Leaves Audience In Awe

A spectacular concert has been held in the State Academic
Philharmonic Hall within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.
The concert took place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.
At the beginning of the evening, musicologist and composer
Ruzgar Ahmadzade briefed the audience about the compositions
included in the concert program.
Azerbaijan State String Quartet and the Şəms Qəmər Chamber Choir
performed accompanied by Azerbaijani composers.
The virtuosity of the musicians left the audience speechless.
The guests of the event rewarded the musicians with a storm of
applause.
Note that the concert was held with the support of the Culture
Ministry, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, and the
Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that
perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts
by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State
Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS
countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the
Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the
State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
Photo Credit: Kamran Bagirov