Azerbaijani Composers' Music Leaves Audience In Awe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

A spectacular concert has been held in the State Academic Philharmonic Hall within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

The concert took place at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the evening, musicologist and composer Ruzgar Ahmadzade briefed the audience about the compositions included in the concert program.







Azerbaijan State String Quartet and the Şəms Qəmər Chamber Choir performed accompanied by Azerbaijani composers.













The virtuosity of the musicians left the audience speechless. The guests of the event rewarded the musicians with a storm of applause.

Note that the concert was held with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, and the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

Photo Credit: Kamran Bagirov