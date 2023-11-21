Menzies Aviation Expands Cargo Business At London's Heathrow Airport

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, and an Agility company, has renewed and secured several new key cargo contracts with airlines at London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) including Thai Airways Cargo, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc Cargo, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines Cargo and Tarom.

Among the new contracts, Menzies is set to deliver cargo handling and airside trucking services for Thai Airways, the national flag carrier of Thailand. The contract, which includes 14 turns per week, will see local teams oversee the transportation of more than 16,000 tonnes of vegetables and fresh fish from Thailand to the UK.

Royal Air Maroc Cargo, the fast-developing cargo business of Morocco's national airline, has appointed Menzies to manage its cargo handling at London's busiest airport, managing seven turns per week. Extending its contract with the aviation services business, Royal Jordanian Airlines, has added cargo handling and airside trucking to its agreement, which currently includes passenger and ramp handling. The extended contract will include 14 additional turns per week, with more than 6,000 cargo tonnes anticipated each year.

Menzies Aviation has also locked in a further five-years with Middle East Airlines, the flag carrier of Lebanon, to provide air cargo handling services and airside trucking for more than 14 turns per weeks, including more than 1,700 tonnes of fresh vegetables from Lebanon.

Building on a decade long relationship, Menzies will also continue providing cargo handling services for SAS Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier to, from and within Scandinavia, managing more than 35 turns per week. It will also continue serving long standing cargo customer, Tarom, the flag carrier and oldest currently operating airline of Romania, with seven turns per week.

Hassan El-Houry, Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said:“It is fantastic to see such positive momentum, with a series of wins and renewals for the cargo team at London Heathrow, helping to expand our cargo footprint in Europe. We have an ambitious cargo expansion strategy and are proud to have built strong relationships with our customers who recognise our service driven approach. We're excited to continue building on these relationships and expand our reach in Europe and beyond.”

