Qatar Defeat India, Yemen Overpower Nepal In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar defeated India 3-0 on Tuesday in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers match held in Bhubaneswar city in eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Moustafa Tarek Mashal, Almeoz Ali and Yusuf Adurisag scored for the visiting team and helped Qatar to be at the top of the Group A with six points.

Qatar had defeated Afghanistan in an earlier match with 8-1 while in an away match India managed to win against host Kuwait with a single goal and are in second position with three points.

In another match, Yemen defeated Nepal 2-0 in their second match of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers held at the Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar in Nepalese capital of Kathmandu.

Omar Abdul Al Dahi and Mohammad Abdullah Al Dahi scored one goal each to help their team in the third position of the Group H with three points after the UAE and Bahrain with three points each. (end)

atk









MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107467284