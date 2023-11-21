Kyrgyzstan Toughens Penalties For Illegal Medical Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) MP Aida Isatbek kyzy initiated amendments to the legislation on
medical activities and activities in the sphere of circulation of
medicines. The bill has been submitted for public discussion, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
In particular, the Criminal Code is amended to toughen the
punishment for illegally conducting experiments on humans, which
caused significant harm by negligence.
At present, it is punishable by a fine from 200,000 to 500,000
calculated rates (20,000-50,000 soms) with deprivation of the right
to hold certain positions or community service from 40 to 100
hours.
The initiator proposes to increase fines to 3,000-5,000
calculated rates (300,000-500,000 soms) with deprivation of the
right to hold certain positions.
In addition, the bill provides for tougher penalties for
conducting medical or pharmaceutical activities without a license
(special permit) and illegal medical activities carried out by a
person without medical education: a fine from 5,000 to 10,000
calculated rates (500,000 - 1 million soms). The same acts that
caused significant harm by negligence are punishable by
imprisonment of up to two years, and serious harm - from two to
four years.
Penalties for illegal production, manufacture and sale of
medicines and medical products, inflating of state-regulated prices
for medicines during wholesale sales and etc. are toughened.
According to amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on
Licensing and Permit System, the right to obtain a license for
medical activities is granted to individuals upon registration as
an individual entrepreneur with higher medical education.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107467173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.