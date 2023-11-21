Over 1.3 Million S. Korean Women Quit Jobs After Marriage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One out of every 6 South Korean married women has suffered a
career break due mainly to pregnancy and child-rearing, data showed
Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News
Agency.
The number of married women aged 15-54 who stopped working came
to 1.35 million as of April, accounting for around 17 percent of
the total of 7.94 million married women in the age group, according
to the data from Statistics Korea.
This year's figure of women experiencing a career break fell
3.45 percent on-year, or 48,000, as the total female population of
the age group has fallen by 159,000, the agency said.
Among the married women who quit their jobs, the largest
proportion of 42 percent cited child-rearing as the primary reason
for their decision.
Some 26 percent said they stopped working due to getting
married, followed by 23 percent for pregnancy and childbirths, and
4 percent for child education.
By age, those in their 40s took up the largest share of the
married women quitting their jobs with 43.8 percent, followed by
the women aged 30-39 with 40.33 percent.
The number of working mothers with children aged under 18 came
to 2.61 million in April, and their employment rate came to 60
percent.
The employment rate for all of the country's married women aged
15-54 reached 64.3 percent as of April, up from 62.6 percent the
previous year, the data showed.
South Korea has been struggling with a chronic decline in
childbirths as a growing number of young people have opted to
distance themselves from marriage and having children.
The country's total fertility rate -- the average number of
children a woman bears in her lifetime -- came to a record low of
around 0.7 this year.
Of the total female population aged 15-54, the married women
accounted for 58.4 percent as of April, the agency said.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107467172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.