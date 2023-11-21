Foreign Ministry Responds To USAID Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
It is unreasonable and unfair to call the migration of Armenian
residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh to Armenia a forced
migration.
Azernews informs that Aykhan Hajizadeh, head of the press
service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in
response to USAID Director Samantha Power's post on the "X"
platform.
He noted that during the nearly 30 years that the Armenian armed
forces occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, Power did not voice
any opinion against Armenia, on the contrary, even in the
post-conflict stage, it made statements contrary to international
law and Armenia's obligations.
Aykhan Hajizade reminded that during Samantha Power's visit to the
region, she met with Armenians who had migrated to Armenia, but the
next day she refused to meet with Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who
were deprived of their fundamental rights as a result of Armenia's
aggression.
He emphasized that during the nearly 30-year occupation, there
was not a single visit at the level of the USAID leadership to
learn about the difficult situation faced by Azerbaijani refugees
and internally displaced persons, whose number is 10 times
greater.
