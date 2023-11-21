Saudi Arabia Renews Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

During the weekly cabinet session, the Saudi ministers tackled regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Gaza Strip.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said that the cabinet "reiterated the Kingdom's call for an immediate cessation of fire and the activation of international mechanisms to hold accountable those responsible for the violations and brutal, inhumane acts committed by the occupying forces against unarmed civilians, healthcare facilities, and relief teams."

The cabinet also commended the positive outcome of the SAUDI-CARICOM Summit, acknowledging its significance to bolstering relations between these countries, at both multilateral and bilateral levels, boosting cooperation in various fields and strengthening efforts to combat climate change, preserve the environment, and support sustainable clean energy initiatives.

The Cabinet also highlighted that the summits hosted by the Kingdom so far this year are testimony to its esteemed status and global recognition.

They reflect Saudi commitment to enhancing relationships with other nations and international blocs, as well as its crucial role in promoting security, stability and prosperity in the region, and the world as a whole.

The cabinet also deemed the re-election of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a member of UNESCO's Executive Council for the 2023-2027 term a recognition of its efforts in international cooperation and of its endeavors to attain its strategic goals and play a vital role in joint action. (end)

kns







MENAFN21112023000071011013ID1107467137