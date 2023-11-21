ICC Strips Sri Lanka Of Right To Host U19 Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in January will be held in South Africa after the ICC Board that met today confirmed Sri Lanka would be replaced as hosts.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was recently suspended by the ICC for breaching its obligations as a Member, namely for failing to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference.

It was revealed after the board meeting that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events, however funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and as a result, the U19 event has been moved to the same country that hosted the Women's U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year.

The upcoming World Cup marks the 15th edition of the U19 men's event, following the last tournament in the West Indies in 2022 where India clinched the title for the fifth time.

India will have to put their best foot forward with 15 other teams vying to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

A revised tournament format has been introduced which includes a new Super Six stage after the Group stage to determine the semi-finalists.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four. Defending Champions India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal make up Group D.

The tournament, which starts in January, will consist of 41 matches with the Final to be staged in February.