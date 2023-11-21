Indian border security force stop aircraft carrying drugs from Pakistan

(MENAFN) In the latest escalation of cross-border incidents, India's Border Security Force (BSF) announced on Tuesday that they had successfully shot down a drone originating from Pakistan near Amritsar city. This incident adds to a growing list of alleged drone-related confrontations between the two rival nations. The hexacopter, reportedly shot down within Indian territory near the village of Chaharpur, approximately 40km from Amritsar, was found to be carrying a suspected payload of drugs.



According to a representative of the BSF, alert troops once again thwarted a smuggling attempt by intercepting the drone. The hexacopter, weighing around 18kg, was discovered damaged in farmland, with 3kg polythene bags of white powder attached to it. This incident closely follows another drone interception by Indian troops just four days prior in the same region.



The northern state of Punjab, with Amritsar as one of its major cities, has long been recognized as a crucial international drug trafficking route. The route sees narcotics from Afghanistan smuggled via Pakistan into India and other parts of the world. Indian authorities attribute the increased use of drones for smuggling activities to the highly militarized fenced border, making it a preferred method for traffickers.



The situation is further complicated by New Delhi's accusations against Islamabad of smuggling arms and ammunition into the disputed Kashmir region. The Kashmir conflict has been a longstanding source of tension between the two nations, with an armed insurgency against Indian rule persisting since the 1980s.



Indian authorities report a significant spike in drone-related incidents along the international border, with around 230 attempted infiltrations recorded since the beginning of the year. This marks a notable increase compared to approximately 100 incidents reported in the previous year. As both nations navigate these challenges, the use of drones for smuggling purposes adds a new dimension to the complex and longstanding issues between India and Pakistan. This article delves into the geopolitical implications of such incidents, exploring their impact on border security, regional stability, and the ongoing disputes between the two neighboring nations.



