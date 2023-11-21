Turkey’s first lady expresses deep concern over Israel’s attacks on Palestine

(MENAFN) On Monday, the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, conveyed deep concern regarding Israel's assaults on Palestine. She affirmed that Ankara would persist in its endeavors to extend various forms of assistance to the Palestinian people.



"Today, as a result of Israel's attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories and particularly Gaza since Oct. 7, we are witnessing the heinous effects that a war can have on women and children. As Israel unleashes an unprecedented barrage of bombs and bullets upon civilians in Palestine, our collective reaction is one of utter horror and concern," Erdogan reported to a news agency in a special interview.



Erdogan stated that Israel's actions, including targeting schools, places of worship, facilities, and even humanitarian corridors, have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries. She pointed out that 18 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza have been rendered inoperable due to Israeli strikes and resource constraints, including the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.



"Unfortunately, there is no safe haven in the region for the 1.5 million Gazans who were forcibly displaced. There are pregnant women, mothers with infants, and children with special needs among these people. Can you imagine how difficult it is for them to deal with the conditions of conflict and displacement?" she stated.



Erdogan stated that Turkey makes no distinction between Palestinian children and children from Ukraine, Europe, America, Turkey, or any other nations, Erdogan declared, continuing: "Every child has the right to a safe and comfortable home, as well as a good education and healthcare, regardless of where they are born."

